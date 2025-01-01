The downwards button emoji is a simple triangle that represents an arrowhead pointing down. This down button emoji translates to less, lower, negative, or nope. It can communicate direction or disapproval similar to the down arrow emoji—however, this emoji is only a triangle inside a square.
