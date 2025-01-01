Home

YayText!

Downwards button

The downwards button emoji is a simple triangle that represents an arrowhead pointing down. This down button emoji translates to less, lower, negative, or nope. It can communicate direction or disapproval similar to the down arrow emoji—however, this emoji is only a triangle inside a square.

Keywords: arrow, button, down, downwards button, red
Codepoints: 1F53D
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🔂 repeat single button
    Do you ever want to listen to the same song on repeat over and over again? If this answer is yes, then this repeat single button was made for you.
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • 🔺 red triangle pointed up
    Attention please, look up at the picture above this message. The red triangle pointed up emoji is a symbol that is often used as an arrow. Due to its red color, this emoji can be used as an alert, or warning about something.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • 🔻 red triangle pointed down
    The Red Triangle Pointed Down emoji features a big, bold, red triangle pointing downwards, varying in shade and detail depending on the platform.
  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • ⤵️ right arrow curving down
    Look down! It’s pointing right at it! The Right Arrow Curving Down emoji is exactly what it sounds like and is a part of the “symbol” family. You can use this to show direction without having to type it.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • ↗️ up-right arrow
    The up-right arrow is most often shown as a white arrow inside a blue or gray box. The arrow points up and to the right, which represents the northeast.
  • ↕️ up-down arrow
    The up-down arrow emoji is a vertical arrow pointing both up and down at the same time. This emoji can be used for situations where you just can’t decide on something.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • 🆓 FREE button
    The FREE Button emoji features a boxy, blue shape with the word “FREE” inscribed within the shape.

YayText