This emoji showcases a familiar symbol often seen on old cassette or CD players. Their purpose was to quickly speed through a movie or song. The emoji in question can be used in the non-literal term to let your friends know that they need to hurry up or move quicker!

Keywords: arrow, double, fast, fast-forward button, forward

Codepoints: 23E9

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )