The next track button emoji depicts a symbol often found on media players. It represents the action of skipping to the next track. As in, "this song sucks, next track!". The symbol is composed of vertical line and two triangular arrows pointing to the left. You may have seen this button on radios or CD players as it refers to skipping ahead to the next track in a playlist or on a CD.
