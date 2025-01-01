Turn around...clockwise! The clockwise emoji indicates that something is moving in a clockwise direction. The clockwise vertical arrows emoji shows a blue square, outlined in black, with two arrows creating a loop in an upwards 90-degree angle. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The clockwise vertical arrows emoji can be used to talk about a rotation, direction, or command. It can also be used to signify repeating a music track, or reloading a web page. Example: “Select 🔃 to rotate clockwise”
