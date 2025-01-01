This emoji has the same function as a regular, straight ruler: measuring things. The only difference between the two is the form (obviously!) The triangular ruler is also seen used by professionals more often, including careers such as engineers, architects and mathematicians. Besides this, the emoji can simply represent school, so send it to your friends to remind them about the upcoming math quiz!

Keywords: ruler, set, triangle, triangular ruler

Codepoints: 1F4D0

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )