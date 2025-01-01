This bar chart emoji may not tell you what is being measured on its x or y axis, but you can be sure it means serious business. Use this group of visual data bars to talk about economics, school assignments, or to generally make it look like you know what you’re talking about.

Keywords: bar, chart, graph

Codepoints: 1F4CA

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )