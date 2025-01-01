Home

Classical building

Perfect for a trip to the museum or art history class, the classical building emoji exudes refinement… and columns. This little building packs an architectural punch with those lofty steps, columnar supports, and triangular roof. The local city hall or library might look like this.

Codepoints: 1F3DB FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🗺️ world map
    Are you ready to travel the world? Which country on the map would you go to first? Don’t forget the map. You’ll need it for directions to your next global destination.
  • 🏫 school
    Time to get to class! This emoji depicts school building, with a clock on the front, reminding you not to be late.
  • 🏢 office building
    Headed to work? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji may have lots of tiny cubicles inside. You will probably see this emoji pop up from the CEO on a group email, team meeting, or business powerpoint.
  • 🏬 department store
    Headed shopping? Need to hit the department store for some clothes? Send this department storefront emoji.
  • ✈️ airplane
    Hop on the plane, it’s time to fly to your next destination. This travel emoji, is often used to talk about a flight, trip, or vacation. Traveling by plane is convenient, but those afraid of heights, or turbulence might not like flying.
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • 🏙️ cityscape
    Heading out on the town? Traveling to a big city? Cityscapes are beautiful and iconic.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 🗾 map of Japan
    Headed out on a Japanese adventure? Let your friends and family know with a map of this unique island nation.
  • 🧑‍✈️ airplane pilot
    The pilot emoji wears a nifty uniform, including a tie and spiffy hat, while it takes you to a safe cruising altitude. Use it in any flight scenario, just remember to fasten your seat belt and secure your tray table!
  • 🪵 wood
    Building a house or chopping wood? The wood emoji is your go-to image for anything log-related.
  • 🏞️ national park
    From seeing Old Faithful in Yellowstone, to seeing giant redwood trees at the Sequoia national park, this emoji is a perfect fit.
  • 🏯 Japanese castle
    The Japanese Castle emoji shows a traditional castle building that would be found in Japan. The unique structure and architecture of the building symbolizes Japanese history and culture.
  • 🧱 brick
    “She’s a brick…house.” Use the brick emoji to describe someone in this way or literally as the building blocks they are.
  • 🇽🇰 flag: Kosovo
    The flag emoji of Kosovo contains a blue background with a map of Kosovo displayed in gold in the center. Above the map, there are six white stars.
  • 🌍 globe showing Europe-Africa
    The Globe Showing Europe-Africa emoji features Earth, the place we call home, turned on its axis until the image shows the land that makes up Europe and Africa.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🧳 luggage
    Going on a trip? Don’t forget to pack the bags! Travelers find the most use out of the luggage emoji.
  • 🛕 hindu temple
    Those who practice the Hindu faith, pray and worship their gods at a Hindu Temple. This religious place is a holy area found in all parts of the world for those who belong to Hinduism.

