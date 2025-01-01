Headed out on your daily commute or just visiting a city? Hop on the tram to get to your next destination in the city. The railway car emoji shows a rectangular shaped transportation car with windows. The railway car emoji resembles public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. While this is a popular choice for daily commuters in a big city, a tram is also a fun choice for tourists to use when heading to their destination. It’s also usually an affordable transportation method. Use the railway car emoji when talking about public transportation, trains, travel, commutes, and ticket prices. Example: Ben said the city is raising the 🚃 prices by $2 at the end of the month.

Keywords: car, electric, railway, train, tram, trolleybus

Codepoints: 1F683

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )