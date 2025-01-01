The metro emoji shows a public transportation car with a dark circular background, presumably to show that it is underground. Lots of these types of trains run underground because they are in congested cities with little room on the ground for high-speed transit. This emoji could be used to represent the subway in New York City, the T in Boston, or The Tube in London.
