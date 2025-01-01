The bus emoji is shown as grey or yellow from the side with two wheels. It is commonly shown facing the left, and can be paired with the oncoming bus emoji. Since busses are a very common mode of transportation, the emoji can be used to show that you’re going somewhere, or on the way.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.