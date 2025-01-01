The police car emoji shows a law enforcement vehicle in profile view, as opposed to the oncoming police car emoji which shows it front-on. Use this emoji in any context of those who are sworn to serve and protect, or when talking about traffic violations.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.