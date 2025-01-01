A police officer patrols a community to keep it safe. They’re job is to arrest the criminals and throw them in jail. The police officer emoji shows a person wearing a blue police uniform with a gold badge and a blue police hat. This emoji comes in different skin tones to represent all men and women of law enforcement. The police officer emoji is often used when talking about police officers, crime, criminals, arrests, danger, safety, laws, and speeding tickets. Use this emoji if you are talking about a police officer or something related to a law enforcement official. Example: Maggy is going to school to be a cop 👮‍♀️ . She wants to change up the system for the better.

Keywords: cop, officer, police

Codepoints: 1F46E

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )