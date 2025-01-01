Home

Police officer

A police officer patrols a community to keep it safe. They’re job is to arrest the criminals and throw them in jail. The police officer emoji shows a person wearing a blue police uniform with a gold badge and a blue police hat. This emoji comes in different skin tones to represent all men and women of law enforcement. The police officer emoji is often used when talking about police officers, crime, criminals, arrests, danger, safety, laws, and speeding tickets. Use this emoji if you are talking about a police officer or something related to a law enforcement official. Example: Maggy is going to school to be a cop 👮‍♀️ . She wants to change up the system for the better.

Keywords: cop, officer, police
Codepoints: 1F46E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🚔 oncoming police car
    If you hear a siren and see red and blue flashing lights in your rearview mirror, pull over for the police. If you see an oncoming police car emoji in your messages, someone is about to police your conversation.
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🚂 locomotive
    Choo choo! The locomotive emoji is an old style train with a puffing steam engine, likely carrying coal.
  • 🧑‍✈️ airplane pilot
    The pilot emoji wears a nifty uniform, including a tie and spiffy hat, while it takes you to a safe cruising altitude. Use it in any flight scenario, just remember to fasten your seat belt and secure your tray table!
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🚨 siren / police car light
    This red-light emoji is what is seen on top of police cars. In a text situation, it’s used to show that the sender is having an emergency.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🚦 vertical traffic light
    A vertical traffic light is shown here as a black background with red, green and yellow lights. The traffic light can be used to say you’re stuck in traffic.
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🧑‍🦼 person in motorized wheelchair
    Hold on to your hats, this person is going places fast with their motorized wheelchair!
  • 🦽 manual wheelchair
    With a large wheel in the back and a small one in the front, this emoji shows a manual wheelchair. Get ready to push.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • 🏃 runner
    The person running emoji features a person jogging at what appears to be fast speeds, as the legs are outstretched and the arms are creating a swinging motion, fists clenched tightly. Go runner emoji! You can do it! The finish line is in sight!

YayText