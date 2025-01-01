This manual wheelchair emoji can be used by disabled and able-bodied writers to communicate accessibility. Planning a trip ahead of time is essential if you’re in a wheelchair—not every building has ramps and elevators! This wheelchair emoji faces to the left. It’s prepared to be sat in!
