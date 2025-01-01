Home

Manual wheelchair

This manual wheelchair emoji can be used by disabled and able-bodied writers to communicate accessibility. Planning a trip ahead of time is essential if you’re in a wheelchair—not every building has ramps and elevators! This wheelchair emoji faces to the left. It’s prepared to be sat in!

Keywords: accessibility, manual wheelchair
Codepoints: 1F9BD
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🦽 person in manual wheelchair
    This person may have been born with disabled legs or feet or maybe they just got out of surgery, but they’ll need to push themselves forward in their manual wheelchair.
  • 🧑‍🦼 person in motorized wheelchair
    Hold on to your hats, this person is going places fast with their motorized wheelchair!
  • 🦼 motorized wheelchair
    Slow down there speed racer! A motorized wheelchair is commonly used by elderly people or handicapped people to help them get around on their own. These chairs are very pricey and can go pretty fast, so watch out!
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • 🚂 locomotive
    Choo choo! The locomotive emoji is an old style train with a puffing steam engine, likely carrying coal.
  • 🚳 no bicycles
    Stop! No bicycles here. When you see this emoji, it’s time to put your bike back on the rack or pick another route. Your bike is not allowed.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • 👮 police officer
    Stop thief! You are under arrest. A police officer is hired to serve and protect a community to keep it safe. Be careful on the road, because if you are speeding you might get pulled over by a cop. When a siren is on and the lights are flashing, you may be in trouble. Follow the law to stay out of handcuffs and out of jail.
  • 🚏 bus stop
    The bus stop emoji shows a signpost with several symbols for the mass transit bus. Make sure you’re standing on the right side of the street so that you can get headed in the right direction!
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🚮 litter in bin sign
    The litter in bin sign emoji is a symbol to through away your trash and waste and to not litter on the ground. If you see this emoji, it means you may need to think a little harder about where you toss disposables.
  • 🛥️ motor boat
    The motor boat emoji shows a recreational boating vehicle powered by a motor and often seen in harbors, reservoirs, and small lakes.
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • anchor
    Looking for a way to anchor a conversation? Try the anchor emoji, which is a nice heavy way to keep a boat from floating away or to keep a group chat stationed at one topic. Evokes a popeye the sailorman tattoo vibe.

