The person in manual wheelchair emoji depicts a person sitting in a standard wheelchair with their hand in the wheel as if they are propelling themselves forward. This emoji can be used to show someone who is unable to walk or stand for long periods of time or can be used with a question mark to ask if an area is wheelchair accessible.

Keywords: accessibility, person in manual wheelchair, wheelchair

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F9BD

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )