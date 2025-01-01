The person in manual wheelchair emoji depicts a person sitting in a standard wheelchair with their hand in the wheel as if they are propelling themselves forward. This emoji can be used to show someone who is unable to walk or stand for long periods of time or can be used with a question mark to ask if an area is wheelchair accessible.
