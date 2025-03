Ah, to be young again. This gender-neutral child emoji could be anyone. Is it you, a friend, a relative, or a baby who has yet to be born? You decide! This kid might be just a head, but they could represent any youth you know.

Keywords: child, gender-neutral, unspecified gender, young

Codepoints: 1F9D2

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )