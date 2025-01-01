Hello, I can help you out with that. The person tipping hand emoji shows a hand gesture meaning that someone is about to chime in and give a suggestion. The person tipping hand emoji shows a person with their hand lifted to their chin and their palm facing the sky. The emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Use this emoji when you want to give your opinion. It can also be used to give off a feeling of excitement. Example: I have a suggestion.💁‍♂️ Don’t plug that in when water is around.

Keywords: hand, help, information, person tipping hand, sassy, tipping

Codepoints: 1F481

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )