The person juggling emoji shows an individual continuously keeping three or more balls in the air. This gender- and skin tone-diverse emoji is very talented at this unique party trick. Use this emoji to show off your best and most exciting skills, and maybe you’ll get invited to an exclusive circus afterparty. You can use this emoji to talk about actual juggling, or to mean you are very busy trying to juggle many tasks at once.
