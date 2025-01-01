Home

Person juggling

The person juggling emoji shows an individual continuously keeping three or more balls in the air. This gender- and skin tone-diverse emoji is very talented at this unique party trick. Use this emoji to show off your best and most exciting skills, and maybe you’ll get invited to an exclusive circus afterparty. You can use this emoji to talk about actual juggling, or to mean you are very busy trying to juggle many tasks at once.

Keywords: balance, juggle, multitask, person juggling, skill
Codepoints: 1F939
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🏋️ weightlifter
    Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🦹 supervillain
          A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.
        • 💇 person getting haircut
          Snip, snip getting a new look or just trimming down your hair? This emoji is often used by barbers, hair stylings, and people who need hair cuts. Use this emoji to let your friends know you're heading to the barbershop or salon.
        • 🏄 surfer
          Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
        • 🙌 raising hands
          The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
        • 🚶 person walking
          The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
        • 🧖 person in steamy room
          Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
        • 🧒 child
          This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
        • 👯 people with bunny ears
          Best friends forever! Let’s go do something together. The people with bunny ears is the ultimate expression of friendship, unity, partnership and joining together. The bunny ears and costumes give off a playful and friendly tone.
        • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
          This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
        • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
          Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
        • 🧑‍🦯 blind person with white cane
          The person with white cane emoji shows a person with visual impairments using a walking stick to guide their movements. Use this emoji when speaking about how to make accommodations for people with visual disabilities.
        • 💅 nail polish
          Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
        • 🙆 person gesturing "ok"
          You are A-ok and have permission to move along. Use this emoji to agree with someone, to grant permission to something or to say “ok”

