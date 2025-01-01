Home

Blind Person With White Cane

This person with white cane is an emoji that can help you expand your horizons of emojis to include those who have visual impairments or blindness. It shows a person using a walking cane to help guide them as they walk. Use the person with white cane when you’re talking about how you can accommodate more people with disabilities or when speaking about diversity in ability levels.

Keywords: accessibility, blind, person with white cane
Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F9AF
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
Related emoji

  • 🦯 white cane
    The world can be a dangerous place for those who are blind. A white cane is a vital tool for those who are visually impaired to get around by themselves. Don’t turn a blind eye to someone with a white cane, if they need assistance help them out.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
    This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🤷 shrugging
          This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
        • 🦼 motorized wheelchair
          Slow down there speed racer! A motorized wheelchair is commonly used by elderly people or handicapped people to help them get around on their own. These chairs are very pricey and can go pretty fast, so watch out!
        • 🦮 guide dog
          The Guide Dog emoji features a simple, yellow dog (most probably a golden retriever or golden lab), wearing a harness. Working guide dogs help humans with disabilities navigate the world. These dogs are the best.
        • 🤹 person juggling
          Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
        • 🦻 ear with hearing aid
          If you’re hard of hearing or part of the deaf community, use the ear with hearing aid emoji to let people know.
        • 👤 bust in silhouette
          The bust in silhouette emoji shows a grey silhouette that can be used when one does not know what someone looks like. It is very similar to the generic default profile photo on social media sites.
        • 🏋️ weightlifter
          Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
        • 🧑 person
          Humans are all around us and the person emoji is an adult human in emoji form. This emoji doesn’t refer to a specific gender, just a person in general. Use this emoji when talking about people or referring to a human.
        • 🙇 bowing person
          A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
        • 👥 busts in silhouette
          These faceless busts in silhouette show grey figures from the shoulders up. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette, these two busts can be used when speaking about two people whose identities you don’t know.
        • 🧏 deaf person
          This is the deaf person emoji. It shows the profile of a human motioning with their right hand towards their ear and face.
        • 🧒 child
          This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
        • 🧠 brain
          The brain emoji features a pink and red colored human brain. The degree of detail depends on the platform and service provider.

