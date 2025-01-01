This person with white cane is an emoji that can help you expand your horizons of emojis to include those who have visual impairments or blindness. It shows a person using a walking cane to help guide them as they walk. Use the person with white cane when you’re talking about how you can accommodate more people with disabilities or when speaking about diversity in ability levels.

Keywords: accessibility, blind, person with white cane

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F9AF

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )