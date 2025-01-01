This person with white cane is an emoji that can help you expand your horizons of emojis to include those who have visual impairments or blindness. It shows a person using a walking cane to help guide them as they walk. Use the person with white cane when you’re talking about how you can accommodate more people with disabilities or when speaking about diversity in ability levels.
