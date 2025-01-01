The white hair emoji is an emoji head from the forehead up and shows someone with short, solidly white hair. This emoji is perfect for describing the hair of your elderly grandparents, or when taking bets between friends of who will go grey or go white first.

Keywords: gray, hair, old, white

Codepoints: 1F9B3

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )