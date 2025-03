The curly hair emoji depicts a single person from the forehead up. Their hair is short and has a curly texture, which makes it perfect when trying to describe someone physically only through emojis, and they have a curly or coiled hair type.

Keywords: afro, curly, curly hair, ringlets

Codepoints: 1F9B1

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )