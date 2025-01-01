The old woman emoji shows an elderly woman with gray or white hair in a bun, open mouth and wrinkles around her chin. She looks like a kind grandma who’s about to go get a batch of cookies out of the oven. This emoji can be used in a variety of situations when you are talking about someone who is older or to talk about the process of getting old.

Keywords: adult, old, woman

Codepoints: 1F475

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )