The old woman emoji shows an elderly woman with gray or white hair in a bun, open mouth and wrinkles around her chin. She looks like a kind grandma who’s about to go get a batch of cookies out of the oven. This emoji can be used in a variety of situations when you are talking about someone who is older or to talk about the process of getting old.
