Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. General
    4. »
  4. Ribbon
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Clothing / Accessories
    3. »
  3. Ribbon
YayText!

Ribbon

This adorable pink bow can be used as a fashion accessory. It can be used to describe something cute or pretty. This can also be used when you are trying to say you’re getting ready to go out, or for work. The bow could also be paired with another emoji below it to look like it’s on someone’s head.

Keywords: celebration, ribbon
Codepoints: 1F380
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🎩 top hat
    A top hat is a fancy accessory worn by magicians, circus performers, and classy men in the 18th century. If you tap a top hat with a magic wand, a rabbit might come out.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 🐻 bear
    The bear emoji is just the face or head of a bear and looks rather cartoonish and cuddly like a teddy bear. This bear face emoji is cute, but don't be mistaken. Bears are large powerful mammals, who shouldn't be reckoned with. You should not cuddle a wild bear if you value your safety. Never get between a momma bear and her cubs.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🐇 rabbit
    The rabbit emoji, not to be confused with the rabbit face emoji, shows the full body of a rabbit in profile. Use this emoji in the spring time near Easter, or when performing a magic trick that requires pulling an animal out of a hat.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
  • 👲 person with skullcap
    This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
  • 🅰️ A button (blood type)
    This white A inside a red box is the A button (blood type) emoji. It’s most appropriate for doctors, nurses, or medical students.
  • 👒 woman’s hat
    The woman’s hat emoji is a fashionable warm-weather hat one may wear in church or on a prairie day in the summer.
  • question mark
    There’s no such thing as a stupid question, so ask as many as you want with this emoji. The question mark emoji adds emphasis to your inquiry. This emoji can be used to express curiosity, confusion, or interest.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 😬 grimacing face
    Eek face. Perfect for when conversations get awkward. Or when your teacher catches you playing games on your phone when you should be studying.
  • 👧 girl
    This smiling girl has some cute pigtails! She represents a small female child.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 🎗️ reminder ribbon
    Keep trying! Because giving up is not an option. The reminder ribbon is displayed to show solidarity, to raise awareness and to show support for a cause like breast cancer awareness , suicide prevention, or the fight against domestic violence.
  • 🪢 knot
    The Knot emoji features two pieces of string or rope in the process of being tied together to form one, tight knot.
  • 🩸 drop of blood
    The red drop of blood emoji shows a single drop of blood and can be used by medical professionals or hungry vampires.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText