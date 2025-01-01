This adorable pink bow can be used as a fashion accessory. It can be used to describe something cute or pretty. This can also be used when you are trying to say you’re getting ready to go out, or for work. The bow could also be paired with another emoji below it to look like it’s on someone’s head.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.