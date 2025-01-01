This adorable pink bow can be used as a fashion accessory. It can be used to describe something cute or pretty. This can also be used when you are trying to say you’re getting ready to go out, or for work. The bow could also be paired with another emoji below it to look like it’s on someone’s head.

Keywords: celebration, ribbon

Codepoints: 1F380

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )