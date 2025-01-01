This emoji depicts two pieces of sisal rope being tied together. This emoji can represent the old saying “tying the knot,” meaning two people are getting married. This is also a great way to show off your boy scout skills! Either way, the knot emoji is a very versatile choice.

Keywords: knot, rope, tangled, tie, twine, twist

Codepoints: 1FAA2

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )