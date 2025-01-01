This emoji showcases a generic looking gold medal, indicating first-place or a victory of some sort. The medal in question is always round in shape and sometimes sports a star in the center. Depending on the platform and provider, the ribbon is some variation of red, white or blue (or all three!) Send this to your friends to brag about winning a competition or send it to your crush, as a corny way of telling them they are “number one!”

Keywords: medal, sports medal

Codepoints: 1F3C5

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )