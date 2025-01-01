The pawn piece in a game of Chess is the weakest and most plentiful piece. Known as a game of strategy, the black pawn piece emoji can be used to show that you’re planning something strategic. It’s the only Chess piece emoji so far, so it can be combined with other symbols to refer to the game, or on its own.

Codepoints: 265F FE0F

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )