The pawn piece in a game of Chess is the weakest and most plentiful piece. Known as a game of strategy, the black pawn piece emoji can be used to show that you’re planning something strategic. It’s the only Chess piece emoji so far, so it can be combined with other symbols to refer to the game, or on its own.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.