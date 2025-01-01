This emoji showcases a die you would see at a casino in Vegas or at your friends house, when playing board games and other turn-based matches. Most platforms display this emoji in either a white or red style and, in LG’s case, the emoticon is depicted with two dies, rather than just the one. Send this to your friend when you want to face them, one-on-one, in the next Backgammon competition!
