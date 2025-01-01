The joker emoji is shown as a joker playing card, with the symbol of a jester in the center and two J’s on either side. This playing card is not often used in most card games, but it has a special place in our hearts all the same. Use this emoji when talking about pranks, jokes, and hi-jinks.

Keywords: card, game, joker, wildcard

Codepoints: 1F0CF

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )