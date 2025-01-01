Home

Flower playing cards

In Japan, many games are played with hanafuda cards, also known as flower playing cards. The flower playing cards emoji shows a square card with a red backdrop, a round black image at the base and a circular white moon-type image above the base. This emoji is used when talking about Japanese games like Kabu, which is played with flower playing cards. These Japanese cards only use pictures, no numbers. Use this emoji when talking about Japanese culture, or flower playing cards. Example: Jim is going to teach me how to play Kabu 🎴.

Keywords: card, flower, flower playing cards, game, japanese, playing
Codepoints: 1F3B4
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • ㊙️ Japanese “secret” button
    The Japanese “secret” button is a red circle emoji with a white symbol for “secret” inside. Use it when chatting about something hush hush on the down low.
  • 🆖 NG button
    Nope, that one is no good. Try again. The NG button emoji represents the term “no good”. It’s also used to refer to bloopers in Japanese television. Use this emoji when something or someone is not good enough.
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.
  • ♣️ club suit
    Clubs in cards look like three-leaf clovers. They can be seen as lucky but usually clubs symbolize growth.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • ♟️ chess pawn
    The chess pawn emoji is shown as a black game piece. Chess is known for being a game of strategy, so use this one wisely.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • ♠️ spade suit
    “The ace of spades!” Spades are one of the four card suits but is also the name of an ever-popular card game.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🎲 game die
    The Game Die emoji features a standard die with 6 sides, with the “number 1” dot indicated in red whereas the rest of the numbers are simply black.
  • 💮 white flower
    The white flower emoji is of a white floral shape with a red outline, and it refers to flowers from Japanese cherry trees. Use it when chatting about Eastern Asian cultures!
  • 🪆 nesting dolls
    The nesting dolls emoji, though rarely seen or used, is an excellent way to show off knowledge of traditional Russian collectibles. It is shown as either one all-in-one set or a doll opened up with another inside.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🉐 Japanese “bargain” button
    Wow! What a great deal. We are going to save so much money shopping with these discounts. The Japanese “bargain” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “good deal” or “good bargain”. Use this emoji when you scored 50% off on rice snacks at the market.
  • 🈚 Japanese “free of charge” button
    Are you wondering what this cute button means? It’s the Japanese “free of charge” button! Who doesn’t love free things?

