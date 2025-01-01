In Japan, many games are played with hanafuda cards, also known as flower playing cards. The flower playing cards emoji shows a square card with a red backdrop, a round black image at the base and a circular white moon-type image above the base. This emoji is used when talking about Japanese games like Kabu, which is played with flower playing cards. These Japanese cards only use pictures, no numbers. Use this emoji when talking about Japanese culture, or flower playing cards. Example: Jim is going to teach me how to play Kabu 🎴.
