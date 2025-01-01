Looking for a bargain? Who doesn’t love saving money! The Japanese “bargain” button shows a red circle with the white Japanese symbol for “bargain” in the middle. The color of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is associated with good deals, discounts, and saving money while shopping. Use this emoji to tell your friends about the huge sale at the market. Example: Guys, there is a huge 🉐 today. 80% off everything in the store!
