YayText!

Currency exchange

The part alternation mark emoji looks like an oblong yellow M or a lightning bolt but is actually used in Japanese music notes. It shows where a singer is supposed to start singing within sheet music. Use it when you’re talking with musicians or about composition.

Keywords: bank, currency, exchange, money
Codepoints: 1F4B1
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

