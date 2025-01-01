When you can’t make a decision, try flipping a coin to decide. The coin emoji is used to symbolize metal currency like quarters and pennies or digital currency such as Bitcoin. The coin emoji shows a round gold coin with a structure or face imprinted on the front. The style of this emoji varies by the emoji keyboard. You can use this emoji when discussing cryptocurrency, or wealth, riches, gold, or money in general. Example: “Tim just struck it big! ”
