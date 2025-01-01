Home

YayText!

Clipboard

When you see someone with a clipboard, they may be holding an important list. The clipboard emoji shows a piece of paper, a sliver clip and a square brown board behind it. The color of the clipboard emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often associated with office supplies, school supplies, medical offices, and important documents. Use this emoji when you need to grab supplies, or check off items on your todo list Example: Martha has a long list of names for the prize money. Your name isn’t on the list. 📋

Keywords: clipboard
Codepoints: 1F4CB
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 📑 bookmark tabs
    The bookmark tabs emoji depicts a stack of papers or documents, each with a sticky organizational tab at the side. This is a useful emoji when speaking about deeply professional office matters.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 📌 pushpin
    This red pushpin emoji is an essential office supply if you have a bulletin board. Also known as a thumbtack, it holds your papers on the wall.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 💶 euro banknote
    Got Money? If you want to shop in Europe, you’ll need some euros. The Euro emoji shows a stack of 100 euro bills and can be used in conversations about money, wealth, foreign currency, and economics.
  • 🧾 receipt
    Keeping track of your expenses? This receipt should help! Whether you’re doing taxes or budgeting, these pieces of paper come in handy.
  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 💵 dollar banknote
    Heading to the bank to get some cash? If you are very rich, you might be taking out a lot of Benjamins. Use the dollar banknote emoji when you want to talk about currency, wealth, cash, or even greed.
  • 📦 package
    The package emoji shows a big brown box taped up from shipping. What’s inside this parcel? Open it, open it!
  • 💹 chart increasing with yen
    The chart increasing with yen emoji is a white line graph trending up with a white yen symbol, all on a green square background.
  • 🖨️ printer
    Need a hard copy of a document? Head to the printer. Just make sure it has ink and doesn’t jam. A printer may be found in your work office or home office. Use this emoji when you are talking about office supplies or printing a document out.
  • 💴 yen banknote
    Show me the money! If you ever go to Tokyo, you’ll have to exchange your cash for the national currency which is the yen. You won’t be able to buy much in Japan without it. The yen banknote emoji shows a banded stack of yen and can be used in conversations about wealth and money.
  • 🏦 bank
    The bank emoji is of a building with a money sign or the word “Bank” on the front. This is one of the many place-based emojis, and refers to the place where people handle their funds.
  • 💳 credit card
    Swipe your card to purchase an item. Sounds easy right? Be careful, over swiping can lead to major debt. The credit card emoji is often gold, silver, or blue, and is used in conversations involving banking, money, online shopping, or credit card payments.
  • 📈 chart increasing
    A white chart with a red line inching in an upward trend. Often used to represent growth, movement and positive outcomes.
  • 💼 briefcase
    The briefcase emoji features a masculine, brown (possibly leather) bag, with a small handle and a closing mechanism, a lock or latch of some sort, to keep the case closed.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 💷 pound banknote
    In the United Kingdom, the British pound is used to purchase items. The pound banknote emoji might not be worth as much as an actual pound in London, but you can still use it to talk about the UK’s cash.

