Show me the receipts! That’s slang that means I want to see some evidence. This receipt emoji is sometimes shown with flat or curled edges, but either way, it shows the evidence of shopping for sure! Don’t try to hide it—invoices don’t lie about how much money you’ve spent.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.