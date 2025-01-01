The spiral calendar emoji is best for setting dates with friends or discussing planning events. While it looks similar to a collection of calendar and note emojis, the spiral calendar has distinct features. It has spiral rings at the top and distinct makers for the days. Getting organized? Use your calendar!

Codepoints: 1F5D3 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )