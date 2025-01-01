The spiral calendar emoji is best for setting dates with friends or discussing planning events. While it looks similar to a collection of calendar and note emojis, the spiral calendar has distinct features. It has spiral rings at the top and distinct makers for the days. Getting organized? Use your calendar!
