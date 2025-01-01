The linked paperclips emoji shows two or three different traditional metal paperclips but instead of being attached to paper, they’re attached to each other! Use this emoji when you’re talking about office supplies, organization, or feeling very linked to another person.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.