Office building

Are you an office type person or would you rather work from home? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji shows a multilevel structure with glass windows and doors. While the office building emoji may give you work anxiety, it’s an emoji commonly used to talk about jobs, bosses, corporations, companies, and anything else related to a traditional office work environment. This emoji could also be used when talking about something that is run like an office. Example: Is that Katy’s house or a 🏢 Her kids do 40 hours of chores per week.

Keywords: building, office building
Codepoints: 1F3E2
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧑‍💼 office worker
    If you prefer to keep things professional, give the office worker emoji wearing business attire a try. The office worker emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and genders so that you can represent all your coworkers.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 🧑‍🏭 factory worker
    The factory worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing welding helmets and holding blowtorches. Whether they’re welding trophies or auto parts, these are some of the hardest working emojis out there.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 🖇️ linked paperclips
    The linked paperclips should not be confused with the single paperclip emoji, since this emoji shows two clips (or more) linked together. Send this to your best friend who is attached to your hip.
  • 📊 bar chart
    The bar chart emoji shows a very general group of bars used to visually show quantitative data. One may use this emoji when preparing a large presentation for school or work.
  • 🗂️ card index dividers
    Do you love organization or struggle with it? Either way, you should get some of these card index dividers. They’ll change your (office) life!
  • 🗃️ card file box
    The card file box emoji is a neat way to store all of your little business card emojis. In real life, the card file box can be found in attics and basements and offices across the world.
  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 📋 clipboard
    Have you checked all the boxes off of your list? The Clipboard emoji has many meanings. It could be used to refer to a clipboard in a medical office, work office, or school. It can also be used to talk about a todo list, checklist, or a document that needs to be completed.
  • 🖨️ printer
    Need a hard copy of a document? Head to the printer. Just make sure it has ink and doesn’t jam. A printer may be found in your work office or home office. Use this emoji when you are talking about office supplies or printing a document out.
  • 🏗️ building construction
    This emoji is literally "under construction". It depicts a staple of construction sites, the crane, lifting a beam. This emoji can be used to talk about construction, building, or works in progress.
  • 🧾 receipt
    Keeping track of your expenses? This receipt should help! Whether you’re doing taxes or budgeting, these pieces of paper come in handy.
  • 🏭 factory
    Assembly lines, robots, and machinery all make automated production possible. A factory is home to the mass production of food, clothing, cars, technology, medicines, and any other mass produced product you can think of. Factories also provide jobs for workers who operate the machines.
  • 🏦 bank
    The bank emoji is of a building with a money sign or the word “Bank” on the front. This is one of the many place-based emojis, and refers to the place where people handle their funds.
  • 📅 calendar
    The calendar emoji shows a sheet from a daily calendar with a red top. Most show the date of July 17, but it can be used to show you are marking something in the calendar.
  • 👷 construction worker
    What’s all that noise outside? It’s a bulldozer, jackhammer, and the sound of a new building going up. You can thank the construction worker for putting in the work to build it.
  • ✂️ scissors
    Everyone knows you should never run with scissors, but you have to be careful not to run your mouth with the scissors emoji.

