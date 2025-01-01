Are you an office type person or would you rather work from home? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji shows a multilevel structure with glass windows and doors. While the office building emoji may give you work anxiety, it’s an emoji commonly used to talk about jobs, bosses, corporations, companies, and anything else related to a traditional office work environment. This emoji could also be used when talking about something that is run like an office. Example: Is that Katy’s house or a 🏢 Her kids do 40 hours of chores per week.

Keywords: building, office building

Codepoints: 1F3E2

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )