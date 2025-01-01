Home

Calendar

A calendar page is depicted here with a white background and mostly red header. The date commonly shown is July 17, which is when iCal was first introduced for Apple. It has now become “World Emoji Day,” because of the date shown on the calendar. On other platforms, they change the day to the day their app was introduced, such as on Twitter where it is March 21.

Keywords: calendar, date
Codepoints: 1F4C5
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🇲🇱 flag: Mali
    Mali's flag emoji consists of three vertical stripes of green, yellow and red.
  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 📂 open file folder
    The open file folder emoji is a grey open-edged folder that is open just a smidge. In many platforms, this folder is shown as manilla—a deeply boring beige.
  • 📁 file folder
    The File Folder emoji features a yellow or otherwise neutral colored file folder, meant to hold paperwork and other important documentation.
  • 📍 round pushpin
    The Round Pushpin emoji features a red pin, similar to a thumbtack. This emoticon is oftentimes seen on a map, to indicate a specific location or end destination.
  • 🏤 post office
    The post office emoji is of a building with a postal horn on the front. Use this emoji while you’re groaning in line at the post office and want to commiserate with a friend.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 📐 triangular ruler
    The Triangular Ruler emoji features a measuring device, commonly used by architects and engineers to draw straight lines and measure angles correctly.
  • 🗂️ card index dividers
    Do you love organization or struggle with it? Either way, you should get some of these card index dividers. They’ll change your (office) life!
  • 🇺🇬 flag: Uganda
    Uganda's flag emoji features six horizontal stripes alternating in color. The pattern is black, yellow, orange and repeats once more. In the center of the flag, a grey crowned crane is displayed.
  • 🏢 office building
    Headed to work? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji may have lots of tiny cubicles inside. You will probably see this emoji pop up from the CEO on a group email, team meeting, or business powerpoint.
  • 🗓️ spiral calendar
    Not to be confused with similar-looking emojis, the spiral calendar features a calendar with spiral rings at the top.
  • 🇿🇦 flag: South Africa
    South Africa's flag emoji features various sections of vibrant color. A green Y sections off the flag into blue, red and black sections. Thinner lines of yellow and white border different sections of the Y.
  • 🇭🇹 flag: Haiti
    The flag of Haiti emoji reveals the Haitian Coat of Arms in the Center overlaid on a background divided into two sections. The top half is blue, and the bottom half is red.
  • 🥪 sandwich
    Who’s hungry? This sandwich emoji, shown either fully or sliced in diagonals, is the perfect lunchbox or picnic companion.
  • 📆 tear-off calendar
    The tear off calendar is similar to the calendar emoji but shows that the day is being torn off the page. Use it to show the passage of time.
  • 💹 chart increasing with yen
    The chart increasing with yen emoji is a white line graph trending up with a white yen symbol, all on a green square background.
  • 📈 chart increasing
    A white chart with a red line inching in an upward trend. Often used to represent growth, movement and positive outcomes.
  • 🇲🇬 flag: Madagascar
    The flag emoji of Madagascar features two horizontal bands of red green sitting against a vertical column of white on the lefthand side.

YayText