A calendar page is depicted here with a white background and mostly red header. The date commonly shown is July 17, which is when iCal was first introduced for Apple. It has now become “World Emoji Day,” because of the date shown on the calendar. On other platforms, they change the day to the day their app was introduced, such as on Twitter where it is March 21.

Keywords: calendar, date

Codepoints: 1F4C5

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )