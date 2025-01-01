This emoji is one of the most popular emojis in the lineup! The pushpin is used to indicate an end destination and is often associated with maps and road trips. It is utilized mostly on Apple Maps or between Apple users in general. Since they resemble legitimate pushpins so much, they can also represent office work or general calendar reminders.

Keywords: pin, pushpin, round pushpin

Codepoints: 1F4CD

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )