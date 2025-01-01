Home

Emoji

Styles

Blog

How-To

FAQ

Language

Round pushpin

This emoji is one of the most popular emojis in the lineup! The pushpin is used to indicate an end destination and is often associated with maps and road trips. It is utilized mostly on Apple Maps or between Apple users in general. Since they resemble legitimate pushpins so much, they can also represent office work or general calendar reminders.

Keywords: pin, pushpin, round pushpin
Codepoints: 1F4CD
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 📌 pushpin
    This red pushpin emoji is an essential office supply if you have a bulletin board. Also known as a thumbtack, it holds your papers on the wall.
  • 📊 bar chart
    The bar chart emoji shows a very general group of bars used to visually show quantitative data. One may use this emoji when preparing a large presentation for school or work.
  • 📅 calendar
    The calendar emoji shows a sheet from a daily calendar with a red top. Most show the date of July 17, but it can be used to show you are marking something in the calendar.
  • 📐 triangular ruler
    The Triangular Ruler emoji features a measuring device, commonly used by architects and engineers to draw straight lines and measure angles correctly.
  • 📁 file folder
    The File Folder emoji features a yellow or otherwise neutral colored file folder, meant to hold paperwork and other important documentation.
  • 🛒 shopping cart
    The shopping cart emoji shows a grocery shopping cart made of silver metal- hopefully none of the wheels are squeaky!
  • 🛢️ oil drum
    This sealed barrel is filled with oil for easy shipping. Once empty, an oil drum is also a great spot to build a fire.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🗓️ spiral calendar
    Not to be confused with similar-looking emojis, the spiral calendar features a calendar with spiral rings at the top.
  • 📈 chart increasing
    A white chart with a red line inching in an upward trend. Often used to represent growth, movement and positive outcomes.
  • 📆 tear-off calendar
    The tear off calendar is similar to the calendar emoji but shows that the day is being torn off the page. Use it to show the passage of time.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 💼 briefcase
    The briefcase emoji features a masculine, brown (possibly leather) bag, with a small handle and a closing mechanism, a lock or latch of some sort, to keep the case closed.
  • 🗂️ card index dividers
    Do you love organization or struggle with it? Either way, you should get some of these card index dividers. They’ll change your (office) life!
  • 🇲🇱 flag: Mali
    Mali's flag emoji consists of three vertical stripes of green, yellow and red.
  • ↔️ left-right arrow
    The Left-Right Arrow emoji features a blue box with an arrow, pointing both to the left and to the right, stamped directly within the middle.
  • 🏢 office building
    Headed to work? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji may have lots of tiny cubicles inside. You will probably see this emoji pop up from the CEO on a group email, team meeting, or business powerpoint.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.

YayText