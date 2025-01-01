This emoji is one of the most popular emojis in the lineup! The pushpin is used to indicate an end destination and is often associated with maps and road trips. It is utilized mostly on Apple Maps or between Apple users in general. Since they resemble legitimate pushpins so much, they can also represent office work or general calendar reminders.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.