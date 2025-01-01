Be careful. The end of this pushpin is sharp! If you’ve never stabbed yourself reaching into a cup full of thumbtacks, then you probably don’t own a bulletin board. Pushpins are useful for hanging posters or papers in schools and offices. This thumbtack emoji can communicate a recent posting or listing or mark the relevance of something.
