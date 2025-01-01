The package emoji is a taped brown shipping box that is either being sent somewhere or is being received. Or, as a completely different possibility, it’s a repurposed shipping box being used for moving and packing. Use this package emoji for any situation where you’re talking about parcel shipping, online shopping, or moving.
