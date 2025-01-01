Home

The package emoji is a taped brown shipping box that is either being sent somewhere or is being received. Or, as a completely different possibility, it’s a repurposed shipping box being used for moving and packing. Use this package emoji for any situation where you’re talking about parcel shipping, online shopping, or moving.

Keywords: box, package, parcel
Codepoints: 1F4E6
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 📥 inbox tray
    Check your mail! The inbox tray emoji is used to signify an email’s inbox or physical inbox tray. It can also be used to indicate downloading or receiving a message. The arrow points down to show that something is coming into the box.
  • ☑️ check box with check
    The Check Box with Check emoji features a box (varied in color, depending on the platform) with a large check mark directly within the middle.
  • ✔️ check mark
    Check it off the list! The check mark emoji is the digital version of the classic handwritten check mark. You can use this to clear your to do list, or to signify that you’ve got something “in check”. This can also mean that something is right or correct.
  • 📤 outbox tray
    The outbox tray is an open-top tray with a red “up” arrow above it, indicating that anything in the tray is going to be sent out rather than received.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 📋 clipboard
    Have you checked all the boxes off of your list? The Clipboard emoji has many meanings. It could be used to refer to a clipboard in a medical office, work office, or school. It can also be used to talk about a todo list, checklist, or a document that needs to be completed.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.
  • 🇭🇹 flag: Haiti
    The flag of Haiti emoji reveals the Haitian Coat of Arms in the Center overlaid on a background divided into two sections. The top half is blue, and the bottom half is red.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • 📮 postbox
    If you’re sending a letter, make sure to put a stamp on it before putting it in the postbox. The postbox emoji is used when talking about mail, the postal service, or even a penpal.
  • 🔝 TOP arrow
    The Top Arrow emoji features an arrow pointing upwards with the word “TOP” written beneath it.
  • 📄 page facing up
    The Page Facing Up emoji features a white paper filled with words, the top right corner bent and dog-eared to mark the page.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 📃 page with curl
    The page with curl emoji shows a white document with writing on it that is curled at the bottom edge; similar to a scroll, but much more modern.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 🍱 bento box
    Who’s hungry? This bento box is the perfect lunch for one. The pinnacle of convenience and yumminess, the bento box is a traditional Japanese lunch box of rice or noodles, vegetables, and protein.
  • 📌 pushpin
    This red pushpin emoji is an essential office supply if you have a bulletin board. Also known as a thumbtack, it holds your papers on the wall.
  • 📁 file folder
    The File Folder emoji features a yellow or otherwise neutral colored file folder, meant to hold paperwork and other important documentation.

