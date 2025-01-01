Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Check mark
YayText!

Check mark

Once you complete your tasks, check them off the list! The days of pen and paper to-do lists are long gone. The check mark emoji is the digital version of the classic handwritten check mark. The check mark emoji shows a bold check mark. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Use this to clear your digital to-do list, or to signify that you’ve got something “in check”. This can also mean that something is right or correct. Example: Person 1: “Mom I, grabbed the milk. The list is complete ✔

Codepoints: 2714 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • ☑️ check box with check
    The Check Box with Check emoji features a box (varied in color, depending on the platform) with a large check mark directly within the middle.
  • 📥 inbox tray
    Check your mail! The inbox tray emoji is used to signify an email’s inbox or physical inbox tray. It can also be used to indicate downloading or receiving a message. The arrow points down to show that something is coming into the box.
  • 📄 page facing up
    The Page Facing Up emoji features a white paper filled with words, the top right corner bent and dog-eared to mark the page.
  • 📦 package
    The package emoji shows a big brown box taped up from shipping. What’s inside this parcel? Open it, open it!
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.
  • 📃 page with curl
    The page with curl emoji shows a white document with writing on it that is curled at the bottom edge; similar to a scroll, but much more modern.
  • 🗳️ ballot box with ballot
    “Rock the Vote!” Be sure that you and your friends vote in the next election and send this emoji to remind them to cast their ballot.
  • 📓 notebook
    Get your pens and notebooks out class, it’s time to write. The notebook emoji shows a similar style notebook that you might have used in school as a child. The composition style journal is a writer’s canvas. Make sure to have a few pens, pencils, and white out handy while channeling your inner journalist.
  • ↘️ down-right arrow
    The down-right arrow points to the lower right corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • curly loop
    Need a loop, curl, or spiral in your message? The curly loop emoji could be a good choice for you. This emoji could have many meanings. Use this when you want to describe the curl shape or refer to something that has this shape like curly hair or a knot.
  • ↗️ up-right arrow
    The up-right arrow is most often shown as a white arrow inside a blue or gray box. The arrow points up and to the right, which represents the northeast.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • ⤴️ right arrow curving up
    Go around it, and keep climbing up. The right arrow curving up emoji is a directional emoji pointing to the top right of your screen. Use this emoji when you want to point to something or give direction to go around something.
  • 🧃 beverage box
    Bring back your childhood with a beverage box. Could be filled with fruit punch, juice, milk, the possibilities are endless.
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.
  • 🔝 TOP arrow
    The Top Arrow emoji features an arrow pointing upwards with the word “TOP” written beneath it.
  • ⬆️ up arrow
    The Up Arrow features a simple arrow pointing upwards. The arrow is often either white or black and may be encased in a blue box.
  • 📤 outbox tray
    The outbox tray is an open-top tray with a red “up” arrow above it, indicating that anything in the tray is going to be sent out rather than received.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText