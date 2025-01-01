Once you complete your tasks, check them off the list! The days of pen and paper to-do lists are long gone. The check mark emoji is the digital version of the classic handwritten check mark. The check mark emoji shows a bold check mark. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Use this to clear your digital to-do list, or to signify that you’ve got something “in check”. This can also mean that something is right or correct. Example: Person 1: “Mom I, grabbed the milk. The list is complete ✔

Codepoints: 2714 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )