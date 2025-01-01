Attention class, it’s time to take notes. Pull out your notebooks. The notebook emoji shows a closed composition style notebook standing upright. The color of the notebook varies based on the emoji keyboard. The notebook emoji is similar to a notebook that you might have used in school as a child. This emoji is often associated with school, children, class, teachers, writing, journals, journalists, and writers. Use this emoji when you want to talk about something related to grade school or writing. Example: Cindy’s back to school list includes 5 different 📓

Keywords: notebook

Codepoints: 1F4D3

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )