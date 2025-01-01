Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Reading / Writing
    3. »
  3. Notebook
YayText!

Notebook

Attention class, it’s time to take notes. Pull out your notebooks. The notebook emoji shows a closed composition style notebook standing upright. The color of the notebook varies based on the emoji keyboard. The notebook emoji is similar to a notebook that you might have used in school as a child. This emoji is often associated with school, children, class, teachers, writing, journals, journalists, and writers. Use this emoji when you want to talk about something related to grade school or writing. Example: Cindy’s back to school list includes 5 different 📓

Keywords: notebook
Codepoints: 1F4D3
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • ✍️ writing hand
    The writing hand emoji is of one hand taking pen to paper. Maybe you should use it when you finally get around to starting that novel, huh? (Hint, hint)
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • 📜 scroll
    Here ye, Here ye, the proclamation has been signed into law! The scroll emoji shows a type of document that was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents. You can use this emoji to represent really old important documents like the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which were both signed with a quill pen.
  • 📮 postbox
    If you’re sending a letter, make sure to put a stamp on it before putting it in the postbox. The postbox emoji is used when talking about mail, the postal service, or even a penpal.
  • 📯 postal horn
    Got mail? In today’s world you’ll probably get an email. In the 18th century, a postal horn was your alert. The postal horn emoji is used when talking about brass instruments, historic times, or the postal service.
  • 📫 closed mailbox with raised flag
    You’ve got mail! When the flag on a closed mailbox is raised that means the postal service has delivered your letters and packages. Use this emoji when talking about the postal service, or the postcard from grandma.
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.
  • 📔 notebook with decorative cover
    The notebook with decorative cover is not like other notebooks: it’s got a simple and elegant design on the front.
  • 📰 newspaper
    The newspaper emoji is depicted as a newspaper with lines to represent words, and some platforms have their own title. Newspaper emojis can be used to show that the story you’re telling is important, or newsworthy.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 📥 inbox tray
    Check your mail! The inbox tray emoji is used to signify an email’s inbox or physical inbox tray. It can also be used to indicate downloading or receiving a message. The arrow points down to show that something is coming into the box.
  • 📧 e-mail
    The e-mail emoji shows a closed envelope with a big “E” or "@" on the front of it. Use this emoji when talking about email of all kinds: corporate professional to silly emails between friends.
  • 📃 page with curl
    The page with curl emoji shows a white document with writing on it that is curled at the bottom edge; similar to a scroll, but much more modern.
  • ✔️ check mark
    Check it off the list! The check mark emoji is the digital version of the classic handwritten check mark. You can use this to clear your to do list, or to signify that you’ve got something “in check”. This can also mean that something is right or correct.
  • 📪 closed mailbox with lowered flag
    The closed mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with a closed door so you cannot see inside. And, the flag is lowered, so it must have already been visited by the postal worker.
  • 🎒 backpack
    Also known as a book-bag or knapsack, the backpack is a bag for books that you pack on your back.
  • 🖊️ pen
    The pen emoji is a permanent ink writing utensil, and can be used in the context of signatures, dates that have been committed to, or very serious crossword puzzlers.
  • 📭 open mailbox with lowered flag
    The open mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s no letters inside. The flag is lowered, so it’s likely the postal worker has already stopped by.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText