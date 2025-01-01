Let’s read the orange book this month! The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school. Some versions of this emoji have a “Vol 4” printed on it. Use this emoji when you want to read a new book. You can also use this emoji to add a pop of color to your message about the library, or school books. This is one book you’ll have to judge by its cover because that’s all you can see. Example: “Did you finish the 📙?”

Keywords: book, orange

Codepoints: 1F4D9

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )