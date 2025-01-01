In the extensive collection of library-related emojis, the blue book emoji stands out as both calm and collected. In Apple’s emojis, it is the third volume in a series of colored novels. You may also see it appear under the stack of books emoji, spending quality time with its emoji family. Best used in an academic setting, the blue book emoji relates to both reading and writing.

Keywords: blue, book

Codepoints: 1F4D8

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )