Did you know? In the 18th century, the sound of a horn meant that you had mail. Today, you’ll probably get an email or note on your door that mail is waiting for you. The postal horn emoji shows a brass rounded horn with a red tie attached to it. This emoji is similar to a symbol many postal services use around the world. Use this emoji when talking about a historic time, a brass instrument or the postal service. Example: Mom got a job with the post office 📯 .
