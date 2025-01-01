If you need to amplify your voice, grab a mic. The microphone emoji shows a handheld microphone with a skinny round base and a spherical top. The color of the microphone emoji varies based on the emoji keyboard. The microphone emoji is often used when talking about singing, music, tv reporters, interviews, and public speakers. Use this emoji when you want to amplify your voice in your messages. Example: Jim is getting interviewed 🎤by the news today.

Keywords: karaoke, mic, microphone

Codepoints: 1F3A4

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )