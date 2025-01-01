Home

Microphone

If you need to amplify your voice, grab a mic. The microphone emoji shows a handheld microphone with a skinny round base and a spherical top. The color of the microphone emoji varies based on the emoji keyboard. The microphone emoji is often used when talking about singing, music, tv reporters, interviews, and public speakers. Use this emoji when you want to amplify your voice in your messages. Example: Jim is getting interviewed 🎤by the news today.

Keywords: karaoke, mic, microphone
Codepoints: 1F3A4
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🔊 speaker high volume
    The Speaker High Volume emoji features a speaker cone with three soundwaves in various sizes emitting from it, indicating noise.
  • 🎶 musical notes
    They say that “music soothes the savage beast,” so if you need to send out some soothing vibes, send a few musical notes to your friends or family.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 📼 videocassette
    Take it back to the old school VCR days. The videocassette emoji might bring back memories of home videos, blockbuster rentals, and rewinding video tapes. Just don’t mess up the film inside the tape or you won't be watching any movies.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.
  • 🔈 speaker low volume
    Can you hear that? You may need to turn the sound up. The speaker low volume emoji is used to express that the audio’s sound is low. No loud music here.
  • 📢 loudspeaker
    A loudspeaker is a tool that amplifies sound. The electronic speaker is usually used to broadcast a voice to a large audience.
  • 🎻 violin
    Play the violin? Headed to a classical concert? Replying to the saddest text message in the world?
  • fast up button
    Looking to speed up your music? The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Be careful If you speed it up too fast, the singer might sound like a chipmunk.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.
  • 🍿 popcorn
    Headed to the movies, binging on Netflix, or listening to your neighbors argue again? Don’t forget to grab some buttery and delicious popcorn!
  • 🎸 guitar
    Rock on! This guitar emoji shows a totally gnarly electric guitar that you can shred on and show off your musical prowess.
  • 🎷 saxophone
    This brass instrument is popular in jazz music. The soothing melody of the saxophone is seen as relaxing and even romantic.The saxophone player is usually seen and viewed as cool, smoothe, calm, and collected.
  • 🎼 musical score
    Listening to a beautiful symphony? Composing your own classical style music? Just in the mood for some good tunes? Then, this emoji featuring a treble clef and the lines for music is the one for you.
  • 💿 optical disk
    The Optical Disk emoji features a widely recognized silver disk, commonly used to store movies, videos, music and even photos.
  • 🎛️ control knobs
    Are you dealing with some controls or a controlling person? The control knobs emoji could be used for both. This emoji shows control knobs similar to the ones found in a music, tv or radio studio. They could control sound levels, lighting, or other technical needs. Use this emoji when talking about taking control of something or someone who may be controlling.
  • 🪘 long drum
    Keep the beat so everyone can dance to the rhythm. A long drum is often used in tribal music and can be played with a soft mallet or just your hands. Use the long drum emoji when you want to talk about indegous culture, music, and percussion instruments.
  • 🎺 trumpet
    The trumpet is in the brass instrument family. It’s a popular instrument used in the American military to wake the troops up. It’s also very popular in brass band music and jazz music.
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.

