If you need to amplify your voice, grab a mic. The microphone emoji shows a handheld microphone with a skinny round base and a spherical top. The color of the microphone emoji varies based on the emoji keyboard. The microphone emoji is often used when talking about singing, music, tv reporters, interviews, and public speakers. Use this emoji when you want to amplify your voice in your messages. Example: Jim is getting interviewed 🎤by the news today.
