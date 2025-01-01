What’s smooth jazz without the saxophone? This brass instrument is popular in brass bands in places like New Orleans as well as in romantic settings. The emoji shows a brass saxophone in an upright position. Use this emoji when talking about music, especially jazz music, brass instruments, New Orleans, a party or even a romantic setting. Example: I just love jazz music. The saxophone makes me feel so good. 🎷

Keywords: instrument, music, sax, saxophone

Codepoints: 1F3B7

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )