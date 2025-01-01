Feel the rhythm of the beat! A long drum is a percussion instrument that can get a dance party started. The long drum emoji shows a drum with a long body, netting, and a small base. The style and color of the drum varies by the emoji keyboard. The long drum emoji is often used when talking about tribal or indigenous music. It can also be used to talk about percussion instruments, music, and celebrations. Use this emoji when you want to add a little rhythm to your messages. Example: This beat is amazing. Can we learn how to play that 🪘 drum?

Keywords: beat, conga, drum, long drum, rhythm

Codepoints: 1FA98

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )