The megaphone is a simple device that is meant to amplify someone’s voice. Used by cheerleaders or fans who love to yell at events, the megaphone is a cone-shaped horn that directs sound waves in a manner that increases them. The megaphone emoji communicates excitement, anticipation for an event, or noise.
