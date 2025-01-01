The wind chime emoji depicts a tradition lantern-style blue and white wind chime flowing in the breeze. Wind chimes play sweet, serene music in the wind, so you may want to use it on the breezier days of the year. The wind chime conveys a generally chill feeling, so it’s great if you want to invite more zen into your life.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.