The wind chime emoji depicts a tradition lantern-style blue and white wind chime flowing in the breeze. Wind chimes play sweet, serene music in the wind, so you may want to use it on the breezier days of the year. The wind chime conveys a generally chill feeling, so it’s great if you want to invite more zen into your life.

Keywords: bell, celebration, chime, wind

Codepoints: 1F390

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )